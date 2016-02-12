BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Sagax AB :
* Conditional agreement for acquisition of real estate portfolio in Finland for 850 million Swedish crowns ($101.42 million)
* Portfolio includes premises leased to Suomen Lähikauppa (SLK)
* Transaction is conditional upon Finnish group Kesko obtaining approval for acquisition of SLK Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3810 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing