Feb 12 Sagax AB :

* Conditional agreement for acquisition of real estate portfolio in Finland for 850 million Swedish crowns ($101.42 million)

* Portfolio includes premises leased to Suomen Lähikauppa (SLK)

* Transaction is conditional upon Finnish group Kesko obtaining approval for acquisition of SLK Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3810 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)