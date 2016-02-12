Feb 12 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :

* Reports FY preliminary net profit of 579 million euros up 14.6 percent yoy

* FY prelim net premiums 15.3 billion euros versus 17.8 billion euros year ago

* Prelim combined ratio at Dec. 31  93.5 percent

* Expects to pay dividend of 0.18 euro per share