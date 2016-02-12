BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :
* Reports FY preliminary net profit of 579 million euros up 14.6 percent yoy
* FY prelim net premiums 15.3 billion euros versus 17.8 billion euros year ago
* Prelim combined ratio at Dec. 31 93.5 percent
* Expects to pay dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing