Feb 12 Holand og Setskog Sparebank

* Reports Q4 net interest and commissions income of 24.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.90 million) compared to 23.9 million crowns a year ago

* Q4 loan losses are 2.6 million crowns compared to 3.9 million crowns a year ago

* Q4 net profit is 6.3 million crowns compared to 6.1 million crowns a year ago