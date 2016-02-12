Feb 12 Countryside Properties Plc IPO-COUN.L:

* Successful pricing of global offer at 225 pence per share

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be approximately £1,013 million at commencement of conditional dealings

* Global offer comprises 135,000,000 shares equating to an offer size of £304 million, representing 30 percent of co's share capital on admission