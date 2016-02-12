Feb 12 Cairn Homes Plc

* Cairn Homes and Hines Ireland announce housing deal for Cherrywood

* Eur 30.7 million agreement to deliver in excess of 300 new homes

* Planning applications for key initial infrastructure were lodged in late 2015 and work is well underway to submit planning applications for town centre in mid 2016 to deliver first homes on site