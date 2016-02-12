BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Q4 total operating profit $5.4 million versus $16.3 million year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit $3.3 million versus $12.6 million year ago
* Q4 rental income $2.2 million versus $2.7 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing