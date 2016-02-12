Feb 12 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Its unit, Baltic Ceramics SA, signs cooperation agreement
under Horizon 2020 - The EU Framework Programme for Research
and Innovation
* The agreement signed by Baltic Ceramics concerns agreement
on the exchange of information and was signed with Deutsches
Zentrum fuer Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V., Centre for Research &
Technology Hellas CERTH, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and
Processi Innovativi srl
* After obtaining financing and signing consortium agreement
parties will cooperate on production of electricity from solar
energy project
