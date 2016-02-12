BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Feb 12 Sentula Mining Ltd :
* Takeover Regulation Panel has granted a ruling to waive requirement for a mandatory offer by associated entities
* Ruling over offer by Regarding Capital Management, on behalf of clients, and JB Private Equity Investors Partnership
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing