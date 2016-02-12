BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Caspar Asset Management SA :
* Q4 revenue flat at 2.7 million zlotys ($690,855) year on year
* Q4 operating profit 434,460 zlotys versus 348,675 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 340,617 zlotys versus 273,241 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9082 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing