* FY adj. EBITDA grows 12.1 pct year-on-year (yoy) to 1,781
mln stg, a margin of 28.2 pct (fy 2014: 25.1 pct)
* underlying revenues up 1.1% yoy, but down 0.6 pct when
including regulatory impact.
* FY churn remained low at 1.1 pct
* Regulatory pressures expected to increase through 2016,
higher spectrum licence fees, reduced roaming rates, mobile
termination rates expected to impact in 2016 and beyond
* EE hits 2015 targets; delivers 14 million 4G customer
base, 28.2 pct+ adjusted. EBITDA margin; market leading revenue;
remains europe's largest 4G operator
* ESN will require new investment and increased operating
costs from 2016, with revenues not anticipated to start until H2
2017
* 2015 operating revenue remained steady at just over 6 bln
stg with underlying revenues up 1.1 pct yoy
* 4G subscribers almost doubled in 2015, with a strong
uptake of mobile broadband.
