Feb 12 Johnston Press Plc

* Proposed acquisition

* Conditionally agreed to acquire business and certain assets of i from independent print limited through a wholly owned subsidiary for a total consideration of 24 mln stg,

* Acquisition to be satisfied as to £22 million in cash on completion and as to £2 million in cash on 20 april 2017.

* Acquisition would create uk's fourth biggest news publishing group

* 24 mln stg consideration for deal will be satisfied from group's existing cash resources

* Expected cost savings and revenue synergies are to provide additional benefits.

* Consideration of 24 mln stg represents 4.6x i's unaudited "carve-out" operating profit of 5.2 mln stg in year ended Sept. 27 2015

Expected cost savings and revenue synergies are to provide additional benefits