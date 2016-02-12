BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 ESI Media
* Independent becomes the first national newspaper to embrace a global, digital-only future
* Has also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to johnston press, subject to johnston press shareholder approval
* New editorial bureaux will open in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the U.S. operation will be expanded
* We will cease to print The Independent and Independent On Sunday
* The Independent's last paper edition is expected to be on Saturday March 26 and the last Independent on Sunday is expected to be on the March 20
* Significant number of employees are expected to move across to Johnston Press under the transfer of undertakings regulations, known as TUPE
* Site is profitable and is expected to see revenue growth of 50 pct this year.
* ESI media will create 25 new digital content roles
* There will be some redundancies among editorial employees, the number of roles affected will be confirmed following a consultation period
* Move has no bearing on the status of evening standard, which continues to grow as a profitable and successful newspaper brand
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing