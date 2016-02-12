Feb 12 MCB Group Ltd :

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 2.01 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees last year

* Qtrly net interest income of 2.18 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 net fee and commission income 879.9 million rupees versus 787.6 million rupees last year

* Says group results for FY 2015/16 are projected to improve compared to last year