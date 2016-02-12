BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Capita Plc
* Capita appointed as preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen for place-based partnership
* Capita has been named as preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen council to become its technical services partner
* Partnership is expected to be worth at least 60 mln stg for an initial term of five years, with ability to extend for another five years
* Contract includes a wider 2 bln stg framework, which allows a number of other public organisations to directly procure Capita's services
* Core of new contract includes technical services such as highways and property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing