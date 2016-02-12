BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Inwestycje.pl SA :
* Q4 revenue 109.7 million zlotys ($27.97 million)
* Q4 net profit 294,811 zlotys
* The company does not provide comparison for consolidated Q4 data as has started consolidation as of Sept. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9216 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing