Feb 12 Inwestycje.pl SA :

* Q4 revenue 109.7 million zlotys ($27.97 million)

* Q4 net profit 294,811 zlotys

* The company does not provide comparison for consolidated Q4 data as has started consolidation as of Sept. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9216 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)