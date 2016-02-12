BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Venture Capital Poland SA :
* Q4 revenue 32,400 zlotys ($8,276) versus 11,400 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 37,300 zlotys versus loss of 6,100 zlotys a year ago
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing