BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Grupa Emmerson SA :
* Q4 revenue 141,348 zlotys ($36,077) versus 59,274 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.4 million zlotys versus loss 3.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.9179 zlotys)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing