BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Halk REIT :
* FY revenue of 99.7 million lira ($34.05 million) versus 86.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 57.4 million lira versus 61.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.9283 liras)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing