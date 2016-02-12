BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 12 IAI SA :
* FY 2015 financial forecast was completed; on track to meet FY 2016 forecast
* Q4 revenue 4.2 million zlotys ($1.07 million) versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 382,508 zlotys versus loss 106,917 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility