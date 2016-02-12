BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Net Asset Value (NAV) per Jan. 31, 2016 275.2 million Swedish crowns ($32.82 million) (Dec. 2015: 284.9 million crowns)
* NAV per share down 3.4 pct in January Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3843 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing