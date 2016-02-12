BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Blumerang Investors SA :
* Q4 revenue 191,543 zlotys ($48,851) versus 327,563 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 568,794 zlotys versus profit 50,876 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9210 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing