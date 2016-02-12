BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Medcamp SA (previously T2 Investment) :
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus 232,202 zlotys ($59,302) a year ago
* Q4 net loss 419,243 zlotys versus loss of 167,788 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9156 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing