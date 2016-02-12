Feb 12 Sun International Ltd
* H1 diluted adjusted heps are likely to be between 309 and
351 cents per share (15 pct to 25 pct) lower than 410 cents
reported last year
* H1 headline loss per share is likely to be between 450 to
490 cents per share (-221 pct to -232 pct), compared to 372
cents earnings of last year
* H1 EBITDA is expected to be between 2 pct below and 1 pct
above r1 611 million reported last year
* H1 loss per share is likely to be between 430 to 470
cents per share (-151 pct to -155%), compared to 849 cents
earnings of last year
