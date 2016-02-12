BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Klepierre SA :
* Successfully placed 500 million euros ($561.4 million) of 10-year senior notes
* Bond was priced at a 130 bps margin above swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.875 pct
* 10-year, 500 million euro bond maturing Feb. 19, 2026; oversubscribed 3.5 times
* Will use proceeds of this bond issuance to reimburse outstanding 526 million euros bond maturing in March 2016, with a 4.25 pct coupon
* Natixis, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and ING acted as active bookrunners in this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing