BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Fonciere Developpement Logements FDL SA :
* Reports FY rental revenue of 21.8 million euros ($24.5 million) versus 28.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net recurring profit is 6.4 million euros versus 9.4 million euros a year ago
* EPRA NAV at Dec 31 was 409 million euros, down 5.5 pct
* To propose dividend of 0.65 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1Td4dwi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing