Feb 12 Fonciere Developpement Logements FDL SA :

* Reports FY rental revenue of 21.8 million euros ($24.5 million) versus 28.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net recurring profit is 6.4 million euros versus 9.4 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV at Dec 31 was 409 million euros, down 5.5 pct

* To propose dividend of 0.65 euros per share