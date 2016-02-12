BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Grempco SA :
* Q4 negative revenue 1,458 zlotys ($373) versus positive revenue of 2,860 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 275,216 zlotys versus profit 114,420 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9103 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing