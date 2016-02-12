BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Fiducial Real Estate SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 18.5 million euros ($20.8 million) versus 16.1 million euros a year ago
* Expects FY consolidated sales close to 71 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1QZZ3Sb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing