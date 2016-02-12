Feb 12 TBC Bank'i Ss :

* TBC bank signs $50 million subordinated loan, $50 million senior loan, and a $500,000 technical assistance agreements with Asian Development Bank

* Two loan facilities are available for TBC bank in either euro, dollar or Georgian lari.