Feb 15 Enl Commercial Ltd :

* Q2 loss before tax 9.7 million rupees versus pre-tax profit of 12.2 million rupees last year

* Says "group's principal markets remain very competitive, pressurising turnover and margins"

* Q2 turnover 691.4 million rupees versus 647.2 million rupees year ago