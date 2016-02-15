Feb 15 Sun Resorts Ltd :

* Qtrly pre-tax profit of 4.8 million rupees versus 325.6 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly revenue of 1.52 billion rupees versus 1.43 billion rupees year ago

* Says forward bookings for coming quarter across all its resorts in mauritius show substantial progress compared to last year

* Says H1 room occupancy improved 4.5 percentage points; trevpar rose by 15 percent Source: bit.ly/1XstenK Further company coverage: