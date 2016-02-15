Feb 15 Scout24 AG :

* FY 2015 significant increase in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 27.6 pct to 189.6 million euros ($212.79 million) yielding a margin of 48.2 pct

* FY 2015 revenues up 14.0 pct to 393.6 million euros