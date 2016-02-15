BRIEF-Matang Bhd April fresh fruit bunches production 1,330.18 MT
Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes
Feb 15 Pylon SA :
Q4 revenue 1.0 million zlotys ($255,600) versus 514,985 zlotys a year ago
Q4 net profit 48,187 zlotys versus 155,131 zlotys a year ago
March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago