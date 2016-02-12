BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Midven SA :
* Q4 net loss 771,467 zlotys ($196,908) versus profit 957,475 zlotys year on year
* Q4 revenue 2.3 million zlotys versus 332, 626 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing