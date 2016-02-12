BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Sweett Group Plc :
* Further to company's admission of guilt to section 7(1) of UK Bribery Act 2010,sentencing has been adjourned to a later date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing