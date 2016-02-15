BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
Feb 15 Lsi Software SA :
* FY 2015 revenue 29.2 million zlotys ($7.5 million) versus 26.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 6.7 million zlotys versus 3.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit at 3.5 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9136 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.