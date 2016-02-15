Feb 15 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Revenue in 2015 was 249,000 euros

* Operating loss for 2015 was 849,000 euros

* Decided to arrange a small directed share issue in Sweden and apply for listing of company's class a shares on First North Sweden

* Expected first day of trading on First North Sweden is April 6, 2016, with ticker CLEANT

* Subscription period for offer shares commences on Feb. 19, 2016 and ends on March 7, 2016

* Subscription price is 9.30 Swedish crowns ($1.11) per offer share

* Offering will consist of a maximum of 1,075,270 new class a shares, representing about 5.27 pct of total number of company's shares outstanding and 0.91 percent of votes after offering

* About 10 million crowns before transaction costs will be raised in offering if offering is fully subscribed