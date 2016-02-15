Feb 15 Silverbridge Holdings Ltd

* JSE: SVB - unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended Dec. 31 2015 

* Revenue was up 3 pct with good growth in annuity areas of support and software rental making up for a decline in implementation

* HEPS was up 37 pct to 11.5c from 8.4c in comparative period

* net profit increasing 38 pct compared to comparative period

