BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
Feb 15 Silverbridge Holdings Ltd
* JSE: SVB - unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended Dec. 31 2015
* Revenue was up 3 pct with good growth in annuity areas of support and software rental making up for a decline in implementation
* HEPS was up 37 pct to 11.5c from 8.4c in comparative period
* net profit increasing 38 pct compared to comparative period
operating profit was up by 30 pct
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.