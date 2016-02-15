Feb 15 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 5.5 mmillion euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong

* 2016 profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments

* Board will propose to annual general meeting of March 15, 2016 a dividend of 0.70 euros (0.45 euros last year) Source text for Eikon:

