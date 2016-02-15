Feb 15 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Conwert believes proposed agenda for EGM is not in best interest of all of its shareholders

* reiterates its view that Adler is trying to gain control of Conwert administrative board, and therefore control of company

* up until now, Adler has expressed to Conwert its willingness to support company's strategy

* EGM request has not yet been accepted or rejected

* all of Conwert's major decisions would effectively be made by a direct competitor

* Conwert is currently reviewing Adler's request very carefully and will promptly convene an extraordinary general meeting in near future if formal conditions are met