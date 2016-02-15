Feb 15 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert believes proposed agenda for EGM is not in best
interest of all of its shareholders
* reiterates its view that Adler is trying to gain control
of Conwert administrative board, and therefore control of
company
* up until now, Adler has expressed to Conwert its
willingness to support company's strategy
* EGM request has not yet been accepted or rejected
* all of Conwert's major decisions would effectively be
made by a direct competitor
* Conwert is currently reviewing Adler's request very
carefully and will promptly convene an extraordinary general
meeting in near future if formal conditions are met
