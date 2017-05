Feb 15 Raisio Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 122.7 million euros ($137.47 million) versus 117.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 5.7 million euros versus loss 7.2 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal is 0.16 euro (0.14 euro) per share for 2015

* Despite weakened visibility and difficult market conditions, expects its EBIT to improve in 2016

($1 = 0.8925 euros)