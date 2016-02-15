BRIEF-India's Tasty Bite Eatables March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 Kancekaria Prawna Inkaso WEC SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.4 million zlotys ($357,050) versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 12,272 zlotys versus 194,400 zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9210 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* THE GROUP'S TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR