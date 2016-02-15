BRIEF-Mainland Real Estate announces CEO resignation
* Lyndon Bob Kan has resigned from board of directors and as CEO of company effective from May 31
Feb 15 Caudan Development Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group revenue 115.7 million rupees versus 115.1 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group loss before income tax 756,000 rupees versus loss of 3.5 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 loss per share of 0.0017 rupee Source text: bit.ly/1KQNTzR Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 16 UK-based business software venture capital firm Notion Capital has increased funding for European business software start-ups by bringing in new investors from the United States and the Middle East, the firm said on Tuesday.