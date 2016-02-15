BRIEF-India's Tasty Bite Eatables March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of 207,397 rupees versus 454,265 million rupees last year
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 basic earnings per share of 0.20 rupees
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue of 3.1 million rupees versus 2.8 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1TikNuv Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
* THE GROUP'S TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR