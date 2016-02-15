Feb 15 Mustek Ltd :

* H1 net asset value per share is expected to be between 980,00 cents and 990,00 cents, compared to 883,99 cents as at 31 December 2014

* Sees H1 HEPS to be within 5 pct of first half of previous financial year at between 50.59 cents and 55.92 cents (1H14: 53,26 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)