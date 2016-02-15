Feb 15 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Placing of shares at a premium of $ 5.3 cents to net asset value per share for acqusition of assets

* Has successfully placed 2,004,192 additional ordinary shares of no par value at an issue price of $1.70 per share

* Proceeds from placing shares will be used to reduce existing debt facilities relating to acquisition of assets announced to market

* Issue price is at a premium of $5.3 cents to last published net asset value per share of $1.6469 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: