Feb 15 Medica Pro Familia SA :

* Q4 net loss 60,636 zlotys ($15,437) versus profit 97,952 zlotys year on year

* Q4 revenue 2.5 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys year on year

* Following registration of company's capital group reorganization on Sept. 30, 2015, the company does not provide consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9280 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)