BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :
* Q4 net loss 737,668 zlotys ($187,797) versus profit 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 695,052 zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9280 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.