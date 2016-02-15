BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Sare SA :
* Allots 31,741 series C shares at 24.5 zlotys ($6.24) per share to 118 investors under its debut on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9280 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.