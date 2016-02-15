Feb 15 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV selected to develop 500 million euros ($559 million)
Tampere Central Deck and Arena project Group of companies
created by SRV has been selected to further develop the City of
Tampere's Central Deck and Arena project
* Final implementation decision will likely to be made in
summer 2016
* Project will bring to Tampere around 3,600 jobs during
years of construction 2017-2025, namely around 440 jobs per
year
* Entire complex will be ready in 2023
