BRIEF-Tasty Bite Eatables recommends dividend of 2 rupees/shr
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Elanix Biotechnologies AG :
* Selects Torsten Cejka as chairman and Matthias Gaertner as deputy chairman of the supervisory board
* Adds Tomas J. Svoboda to the Management Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)